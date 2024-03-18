SSU detains father and son for preparing Russia's missile strikes in Kyiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a father and son who were preparing Russian missile strikes on the Kyiv region.

What were the Russian agents doing in the Kyiv region

According to the SSU, recruited FSB agents "merged" the geolocations of the bases of the Defence Forces, including servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They also gave the FSB the coordinates of industrial workshops where Ukrainian drones were produced.

At the behest of those involved, the Russians planned to carry out targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian objects.

The SSU reports that these FSB agents were also carrying out a specific task of the Russian special service — searching for the remains of Russian occupiers who died during the battles for Kyiv.

Photo: SBU

Detainees collected body fragments of the occupiers in containers and then took them to forest plantations in the capital region and buried them.

After that, they sent a "photo report" to the FSB with a link to the area and the coordinates of the burial site of the enemy's remains.

What is known about the detainees

The investigation established that the detainees had previously served as part of law enforcement agencies.

After their release, they were recruited remotely by an FSB personnel officer who "turned attention" to the traitors after their anti-Ukrainian comments on YouTube.

At the beginning of his work at the FSB, the son of the person involved even conducted online training in tactical medicine for militants of the Russian group "Akhmat".

Traitors received a monetary "reward" on their bank cards for completed tasks.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers found mobile phones and other physical evidence of criminal activity.