SSU detains kindergarten worker in Kharkiv for correcting missile attacks on city

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) employees detained an employee of a Kharkiv kindergarten who was correcting Russian strikes in the city.

An enemy agent was detained in Kharkiv

The SSU notes that the woman, in her free time from work, helped the Russians to target the bases of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv.

She received geo-locations of potential targets from the occupiers, and then conducted reconnaissance there.

When she was near the facility, she surreptitiously observed it to establish approximate personnel and military equipment.

She transmitted the information she received to her Russian curator via text messages, using Google Maps to indicate the coordinates.

The SSU reported that based on its information, Russian troops were preparing air attacks on the city using missile weapons and Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

The detainee received suspicion

The SSU kidnapped the woman at the initial stage of her intelligence activity and then documented it step by step.

Also, at this time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the bases of the defenders of Kharkiv.

Later, SSU officers detained the perpetrator in her apartment.

According to the investigation, the woman was remotely recruited by Russian intelligence in the fall of 2023.

She came to the occupiers' attention through her acquaintance from the city of Kupiansk, who fled to the Russian Federation during the capture of the district centre and joined the enemy forces.

During the search of the detainee's home, a mobile phone was seized, which she used to communicate with the aggressor.

Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators informed her of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property.