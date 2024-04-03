Ukraine's forces destroy record number of Russia's artillery systems in Mar. 2024
Ukraine's forces destroy record number of Russia's artillery systems in Mar. 2024

During March 2024, the military of the Defense Forces of Ukraine set a record in the destruction of artillery systems of Russian terrorists.

AFU destroyed almost 1,000 artillery systems of the Russian Army

March 2024 was incredibly effective in eliminating enemy equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Apr.2.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian service members destroyed 976 Russian artillery systems.

This is the highest figure in one month since the full-scale invasion began. An impressive result of the work of Ukrainian soldiers.

Losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, during the past day, April 1, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 780 occupiers.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 443,660 troops.

Meanwhile, our military showed the destruction of ground robotic platforms with automatic grenade launcher AGS-17, which the enemy began to use at the front.

In particular, "Pomsta" ["Revenge" in English — Ed.] state border guard offensive brigade demonstrated the destruction of an enemy crossing over the Zherebets River in the Luhansk region.

AFU

