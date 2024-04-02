General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 700 Russian occupiers, 12 tanks and 30 artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate the Russian military. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 443,660 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 780 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 6,998 (+12) units;

  • armoured personnel vehicles — 13,350 (+29) units;

  • artillery systems — 11,112 (+30) units;

  • MLRS — 1023 units;

  • air defence systems — 744 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 347 units;

  • helicopters — 325 units;

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 8779 (+22) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,058 (+1) units;

  • warships/boats — 26 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,783 (+31) units;

  • special equipment — 1,832 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struckone1 command post andseven7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of the AFU missile forces damaged one ground control station for drones, one anti-aircraft warfare system, two EW stations, one ammunition depot and one enemy personnel concentration area.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled ten attacks in the areas of Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 18 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position, the General Staff notes.

