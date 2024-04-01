AFU posts footage of Russian EW "Zhitel" station system destruction

Ukrainian special forces continue to inflict devastating blows on the occupiers at the front. This time, the SOF destroyed the enemy's "Zhitel" electronic warfare complex in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

What is known about the destruction of the EW "Zhitel" station

It happened in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where operators of the 3rd separate SOF regiment, during reconnaissance operations, discovered an enemy EW system. After that, they directed the fire of the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces at the enemy target.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, operators of the 3rd SOF Separate Regiment discovered the R-330Zh "Zhitel" jamming communication system.

What is known about the R-330Zh "Zhitel"

The jamming communication system R-330Zh "Zhitel" is an on-board radio-electronic system designed to protect and mask military objects from radar detection and targeting of missiles and enemy aircraft.

The main functions of this complex are to create obstacles for the enemy's radar systems, provide electronic cover for military units and facilities, and conduct information warfare.

"Resident" can detect, identify and disable the enemy's radar stations at a considerable distance, which makes their effective use impossible.