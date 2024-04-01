General Staff Latest: AFU repels 61 attacks of Russia's army in a day

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired seven missiles at Ukraine, carried out 61 airstrikes and carried out 89 MLRS shellings on Ukrainian military positions and objects of strategic and civil infrastructure.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks in the area of Terny settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defence of our troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled six attacks in the areas of Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 18 times to break through the defence of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out two attacks on our defenders' positions in Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and north-western Vervobe, Zaporizhzhia region.