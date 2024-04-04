General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 445,000 Russian occupiers
Ukraine
General Staff Latest: AFU eliminates over 445,000 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Despite the difficult situation at the front, Ukrainian soldiers successfully destroyed the personnel and equipment of the Russian army. Thus, on April 3, 670 occupiers, nine tanks and 29 artillery systems were eliminated.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 4, 2024:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 04.04.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 445,040 (+670) people,

  • tanks — 7,018 (+9) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 13,386 (+18) units,

  • artillery systems — 11,171 (+29) units,

  • MLRS — 1,026 (+1) units,

  • anti-aircraft warfare system — 746 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 347 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 8817 (+21),

  • cruise missiles — 2059 (+0),

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 14,861 (+48) units,

  • special equipment — 1845 (+7).

What is known about the situation at the front on April 3-4

During the past day, 65 combat clashes took place.

The Russian army carried out six missile and 85 air strikes and carried out 88 shellings with MLRS against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and peaceful towns and villages of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defence Forces repulsed one enemy attack in the Andriivka settlement of the Luhansk region.

According to the AFU General Staff, Ukrainian defenders managed to repulse five enemy attacks in the Lyman direction.

The situation is more complicated in the Bakhmut direction; 14 attacks were repelled as the Russian invaders tried to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.

Also, the Armed Forces continue to confidently defend their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper.

On April 3, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 14 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and one enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of the missile forces damaged four areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration, one artillery system, one radar station, one EW station, one control point of an unmanned aerial vehicle and one other important enemy object.

