General Staff Latest: AFU repels 20 attacks by the Russian army in the Novopavlivske direction

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck four anti-aircraft missile complexes and seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

What is happening in different parts of the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 04/08/2024.

During the day, 48 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched three missiles and 76 air strikes, fired 61 times by MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed one enemy attack in the Terny of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the Berdychi settlement, Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defence Forces continued to restrain the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georhiivka, and Novomykhailivka settlements, where the enemy tried 20 times to break through the defences of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out two attacks on the positions of our defenders in the village of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and the northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

New AFU's successes in the war against the Russian army

Units of AFU missile troops damaged one anti-aircraft warfare system, two EW stations and two areas of enemy personnel concentration.