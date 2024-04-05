AFU denies information about Russia's army entry into Chasiv Yar suburbs
AFU denies information about Russia's army entry into Chasiv Yar suburbs

Source:  Reuters

Russia claims its criminal army has entered the Chasiv Yar suburbs in the Donetsk region, but this is not true.

What is the situation in Chasiv Yar?

As noted, on April 5, the so-called adviser to the chairman of the "DPR", Yan Gagin, stated that the Russian terrorists have "about half a kilometre" left to Chasiv Yar. Then he added that the military is already allegedly in the suburbs.

At the same time, he noted that our soldiers built serious fortifications and mine barriers and generally prepared for the enemy's offensive.

AFU denied the Russians' information, but noted that fighting was going on in the area.

The situation there is very difficult, the fighting continues, but they (Russian troops) are not there. Don't believe the Russian reports, said the spokesman of the AFU Eastern Command Andrii Zadubinnyi.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military reported that the occupiers wanted to capture Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Also, heavy fighting continues in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

What is the situation at the front?

The General Staff reports that during the past day, the Air Force struck seven areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and two enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on:

  • One area of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration,

  • Two artillery systems,

  • One radar station,

  • One EW station,

  • Two enemy anti-aircraft warfare systems.

