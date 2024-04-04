General Staff Latest: AFU repels 57 attacks by Russian army in 24 hrs

According to the AFU General Staff summary, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 57 times in 24 hours. It inflicted numerous losses on the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

In the evening summary of the General Staff, it is noted that during the day, the Russian occupiers fired two missiles at Ukraine, carried out 61 airstrikes and carried out 49 shellings with anti-aircraft missiles against the positions of the Armed Forces, strategic and civilian objects.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

What is known about the situation in certain areas of the front

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the Terny and Yampolivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repulsed more than 20 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka and Verkhnokamyanka settlements in the Luhansk region, as well as Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled two attacks in the Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine, where the enemy tried to break through our troops' defences 19 times.

During the day, in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, made three unsuccessful attempts to attack our troops' positions in the settlements of Staromayorske in the Donetsk region and the northwest of Verbovoy in the Zaporizhzhya region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, five attacks were carried out on our troops' positions in the settlement of the Krynky, Kherson region.