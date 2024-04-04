SSU detains traitor in AFU for adjusting Russian strikes on Donetsk region

The contractor of one of the combat brigades of the Defence Forces was an FSB informant who corrected the Russian missile and drone strikes on the Donetsk region.

What did an FSB agent do in the ranks of the Defence Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that the arrested attacker had given coordinates of firing positions and military fortifications to the Russian secret service.

The Russians were interested in the geolocations of the largest concentration of personnel and the location of the Armed Forces' heavy weapons, particularly tanks and barrel artillery.

The detained man worked for the FSB through his father, who in August 2023 left for the Russian Federation across the border with the EU as a man with many children.

According to the SSU, he established contact with propagandist and former FSB employee Sergei Karnaukhov on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The figure's father "drained" Karnaukhov with intelligence about the Defence Forces he received from his son. Karnaukhov, for his part, passed this information on to his supervisor from the FSB.

Photo: SSU

The law enforcement officers established that the Russians used the intelligence information to prepare targeted air attacks on Ukrainian military deployment points.

The detainee faces up to 12 years in prison

During the search of the detainee's place of residence, law enforcement officers found a mobile phone, which he used to record the coordinates and available weapons of the Defense Forces and send "reports" to the FSB.

SSU investigators informed him of the suspicion under Chapter 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the sending, transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, the movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed following the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Photo: SBU

The issue of notifying the detainee's father of suspicion in absentia and bringing him to justice for crimes against Ukraine is also being resolved.