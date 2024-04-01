SSU announces a suspicion of Russia's propagandist Margarita Simonyan for justifying war and genocide

Russian propagandist and chief of the Kremlin-back RT channel, Margarita Simonyan, was charged with four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Simonyan received suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) notes that Margarita Simonyan was one of the first to support the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and the war crimes of the Russian occupiers.

Law enforcement officers also documented her new crimes — public calls for the mass murder of Ukrainian children in December 2023.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that at the same time, she publicly called for the physical destruction of a patriotic part of the Ukrainian people — residents of the western regions of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian propagandist repeatedly campaigned for the continuation of missile and bomb attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Simonyan regularly spreads Kremlin narratives in the form of "author's" posts on his own Telegram channel and the airwaves of Russian TV channels — in the television program of another propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov.

What is Simonyan suspected of?

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Simonyan of a new suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Chapter 2 of Article 442 (genocide);

Chapter 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Article 436 (war propaganda);

Chapter 3 Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The SSU noted that since the perpetrator is hiding from justice on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice.