Russian propagandist Volodymyr Solovyov invented a new culprit in the terrorist attack at "Crocus City Hall" on March 22. According to him, now the USA is allegedly to blame for this, he also did not forget to add about the "Ukrainian footprint".

The Russian edition "Agenstvo" concerning the Russian propaganda show of Vladimir Solovyov, reports that Putin's henchmen have found a new perpetrator of the terrorist attack in "Crocus" after Putin admitted that Islamists carried out the attack.

Russian television has begun to adjust its coverage of the Crocus City Hall attack after Vladimir Putin admitted for the first time that it was carried out by followers of radical Islam. TV presenter Volodymyr Solovyov, on the air of one of the main propaganda shows on Russian TV, called Washington the mastermind of the attack. Share

Propagandist Solovyov stated that the US is allegedly the "main sponsors and hosts" of terrorists. He added that the Russians allegedly see “through [the United States].”

At the same time, the propagandist stated that the "Islamic State" (IS or ISIS) was not involved in the terrorist attack.

It should be noted that ISIS announced its involvement by publishing photos with terrorists and videos from their chest cameras while shooting people.

Solovyov also insisted that Ukraine was allegedly involved in the terrorist attack. This is one of the critical theses of Russian propaganda since the beginning of the terrorist attack.

The propagandist invented that the terrorists "took off for Ukraine" and not for Finland or Central Asia. He said, "Their brothers were waiting for them" in Ukraine.

On March 25, during a meeting on the measures taken after the terrorist attack, Putin confirmed for the first time that the attack was carried out by "the hands of radical Islamists" but immediately separated them from ISIS: "The US is trying to convince its satellites and other countries of the world through various channels that, according to their intelligence, there is allegedly no trace of Kyiv in the Moscow terrorist attack, that followers of Islam committed the bloody terrorist attack, members of the ISIS organization banned in Russia." Putin also stated that the attack allegedly benefits the "neo-Nazi Kyiv regime."

As you know, in his first address after the terrorist attack, Putin saw only the "Ukrainian trace". The Russian dictator explained that the terrorists were "moving towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border."

Terrorist attack in the Moscow region: what is known

On the evening of March 22, there was a shooting in the shopping centre "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

Four unknown masked men with weapons broke into the premises and started shooting people who were waiting for the concert of the band "Piknik" to begin.

A fire also broke out there, and the roof collapsed.

ISIS militants claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. At the same time, Russian propagandists, the FSB and Putin are lying about Ukraine's involvement.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by the Russian special services at the behest of Putin. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also categorically rejected accusations of Kyiv's alleged involvement.

Four suspects of direct participation in the attacks, which killed 139 people, were aonested in the evening of March 24.