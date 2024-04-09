DIU says Russia wanted to transfer "Serpukhov" missile ship to Black Sea before AFU damaged it

The Russian missile ship "Serpukhov", which was decommissioned in the Baltic, wanted to be transferred to the Black Sea due to the loss of part of the Black Sea Fleet.

DIU revealed the details of the hitting "Serpukhov" Russian missile ship

Given the losses of the Black Sea Fleet, such compensation scenarios are considered by the enemy. But overturning ships is quite complicated. Turkey does not let warships pass. There are other logistical ways, but they are cumbersome and lengthy. Andriy Yusov DIU representative

According to the DIU representative, the fact that the ship burned out means that the ship remains afloat, but the modern technological equipment is out of order, damaged, and it will take a long time to repair the ship.

The DIU representative added that there are no safe places for military facilities on the Russian Federation's territory.

In any case, the expansion of the actual theater of operations for Russian fleets is good news, Yusov said. Share

What is known about the fire on the "Serpukhov" missile ship "Serpukhov"

As a reminder, the DIU reported that the Russian missile ship "Serpukhov" was disabled due to a fire on April 7.

DIU's statement clarified that the fire destroyed the ship's means of communication and automation.

The incident occurred at the Russian naval base in Baltiysk of the Russian Kaliningrad region.

"Serpukhov" is a small missile ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M". Until the end of 2016, it was part of the Black Sea Fleet, and from 2017 it was transferred to the Baltic Fleet. The ship, named after the city of Serpukhov, was officially launched on April 3, 2015. The ship's crew consists of 32 people. The ship can develop a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 2,500 miles at a speed of 12 knots. The autonomy of the vessel is 10 days.