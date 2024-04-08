Multifunctional ship "Katerina Velikaya" gets fire in Russian Primorye region: details

The multifunctional supply ship "Catherine the Great" caught fire in Primorye of the Russian Federation. The ship left the shipyard only three years ago.

What is known about the fire on the ship of the Russian Federation

The Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation reported that the ship caught fire at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center on the night of April 8.

As a result of the incident, one person died, and three more were hospitalized.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are conducting verification measures aimed at establishing the circumstances of the event, the Russians note. Share

The ship "Catherine the Great" belongs to the IBSV 10022 AH project. This ship is unique in that it can both deliver cargo, including offshore drilling rigs and production platforms, and conduct icebreaking operations. This ship was the pride of Russia.

Ship "Catherine the Great" (photo - from open sources)

It was built at the "Zirka" shipbuilding complex and was designed for:

unlimited swimming area,

cargo transportation to sea facilities;

icebreaking operations;

control of the ice situation; salvation; fighting external fires;

escort; liquidation of oil spills; towing self-elevating platforms and other large objects;

transportation of containers.

The home port of this vessel is Murmansk.

"Catherine the Great" was launched in December 2020, the event took place with pathos and solemnity, in the presence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

What is known about the losses of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation due to drone attacks

On the night of March 4-5, 2024, the GUR Group 13 special unit, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy, conducted an operation to destroy the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov", which was only launched in 2022, near the Kerch Strait.

As you know, Russia used the ship for attacks on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, at one time on Zmiiny Island.

The HUR reported the day before that the enemy probably managed to evacuate the 52 crew members who were on the ship.

The strike was carried out by Magura V5 naval drones, the Russian ship suffered damage to the stern, right and left sides.