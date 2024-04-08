Russian missile ship "Serpukhov" catches fire in Kaliningrad region: details

A large-scale fire broke out in the Kaliningrad region on the "Serpukhov" missile ship of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the fire on the Serpukhov missile ship in the Kaliningrad region

It is noted that due to a large-scale fire, the ship received significant damage.

According to journalists with reference to sources in the Ukrainian special services, the fire on the ship occurred on April 7.

It is emphasized that this is a small missile ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M", which is the fifth ship of this series.

It was a successful DIU operation. The ship is out of order for a long time, the interlocutors emphasise. Share

According to preliminary data, the fire on the vessel occurred while it was at the Baltic naval base in the Kaliningrad region of Russia. The reasons for the "Serpukhov" fire are currently not disclosed.

What is known about the missile ship "Serpukhov"

"Serpukhov" is a small missile ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M". Until the end of 2016, it was part of the Black Sea Fleet, and from 2017 it was transferred to the Baltic Fleet. The ship, named after the city of Serpukhov, was officially launched on April 3, 2015.

The ship's displacement is 949 tons, its length is 74.1 meters, and its width is 11 meters. The height of the ship is 6.57 meters, and the draft is 2.6 meters. The ship's crew consists of 32 people. The ship can develop a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 2,500 miles at a speed of 12 knots. The autonomy of the vessel is 10 days.

According to data from open sources, the Serpukhov ship is equipped with a 3C14 vertical launcher capable of carrying 8 Onyx cruise missiles.

There are plans that in the future it will be possible to place 3M22 Zircon and Kalibr missiles on the launcher, which will allow the ship to hit ground targets at a distance of up to 1.5 thousand kilometers with a non-nuclear warhead, and potentially up to 2 thousand kilometers according to alternative data .