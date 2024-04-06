A ship with a record cargo left the port of Ukraine through the grain corridor
Category
Economics
Publication date

A ship with a record cargo left the port of Ukraine through the grain corridor

Oleksandr Kubrakov
ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS
Читати українською

The ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS left the Southern port with a record amount of Ukrainian grain.

The ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS was loaded with Ukrainian grain for a record

This is the largest ship that entered the ports of Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook.

The vessel CAPTAIN LEONIDAS under the flag of Panama left the port with a record 195,700 tons of Ukrainian products. The length of this vessel is 300 meters, the width is 50 meters, and the deadweight is over 203,000 tons.

As of April 6, more than 36 million tons of goods were transported through the Ukrainian export corridor. As Kubrakov noted, this is higher than the indicators of the "grain initiative" for the year of its existence.

1,286 ships have already passed through the Ukrainian corridor, exporting 25 million tons of agricultural products to the countries of Asia, Africa and Europe. Currently, there are 135 vessels waiting to enter the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny", which are supposed to export 4 million tons of cargo.

Oleksandr Kubrakov

Oleksandr Kubrakov

Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

Ukrainian grain corridor

After Russia's withdrawal from the "grain agreement" last July, a special maritime corridor was created, in particular, to protect grain coming from ports.

According to the Navy, the work of the corridor reached its capacity before the full-scale invasion of Russia.

According to the NBU, the termination of the "grain corridor" in July 2023 will be fully compensated by food supplies via the new sea route, which was opened in August.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Grain corridor. Ukraine exported more than 14.3 million tons of agricultural products in six months
Ship

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?