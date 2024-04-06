A ship with a record cargo left the port of Ukraine through the grain corridor

The ship CAPTAIN LEONIDAS left the Southern port with a record amount of Ukrainian grain.

This is the largest ship that entered the ports of Ukraine after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov on Facebook.

The vessel CAPTAIN LEONIDAS under the flag of Panama left the port with a record 195,700 tons of Ukrainian products. The length of this vessel is 300 meters, the width is 50 meters, and the deadweight is over 203,000 tons.

As of April 6, more than 36 million tons of goods were transported through the Ukrainian export corridor. As Kubrakov noted, this is higher than the indicators of the "grain initiative" for the year of its existence.

1,286 ships have already passed through the Ukrainian corridor, exporting 25 million tons of agricultural products to the countries of Asia, Africa and Europe. Currently, there are 135 vessels waiting to enter the ports of "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny", which are supposed to export 4 million tons of cargo. Oleksandr Kubrakov Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine

Ukrainian grain corridor

After Russia's withdrawal from the "grain agreement" last July, a special maritime corridor was created, in particular, to protect grain coming from ports.

According to the Navy, the work of the corridor reached its capacity before the full-scale invasion of Russia. Share

According to the NBU, the termination of the "grain corridor" in July 2023 will be fully compensated by food supplies via the new sea route, which was opened in August.