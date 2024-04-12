Air defence downs almost all Russian drones overnight

On the night of April 12, the Russian invaders again tried to deliver powerful strikes on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, but they failed thanks to the air defense forces.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on April 12
According to the Air Force data, on the night of April 12, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Donetsk region.
Have Ukraine run out of anti-aircraft missiles?
As Ilya Yevlash, the Air Force Command spokesman, recently said, Ukraine needs more missiles for air defence systems as of today.
He also drew attention to the fact that our army is wholly dependent on the Western allies for missiles for air defence systems.
It is also worth noting that Yevlash did not want to comment on Julian Röpke's statement, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, that Ukraine allegedly no longer has missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems.
