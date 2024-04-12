Air defence downs almost all Russian drones overnight
Air defence downs almost all Russian drones overnight

On the night of April 12, the Russian invaders again tried to deliver powerful strikes on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, but they failed thanks to the air defense forces.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on April 12

According to the Air Force data, on the night of April 12, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Donetsk region.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, the Air Force aircraft and the mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 16 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi regions. Thanks for the combat work. Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Air Force Commander

Have Ukraine run out of anti-aircraft missiles?

As Ilya Yevlash, the Air Force Command spokesman, recently said, Ukraine needs more missiles for air defence systems as of today.

He also drew attention to the fact that our army is wholly dependent on the Western allies for missiles for air defence systems.

Indeed, for us, missiles for air defense systems are in short supply, since Ukraine does not produce them, and we are completely dependent on our partners. "Partners are aware of our need, they know what we need," said the Air Force spokesman.

It is also worth noting that Yevlash did not want to comment on Julian Röpke's statement, an analyst of the German edition of Bild, that Ukraine allegedly no longer has missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems.

