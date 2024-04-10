US approves sale to Ukraine of equipment for modernisation of HAWK air defence system

Equipment for maintenance and modernisation of HAWK air defence systems worth $138 million can be sold to Ukraine.

Sale of HAWK air defense equipment to Ukraine

The Office of Military Cooperation of the US Department of Defense reports that the US Department of State has made an appropriate decision for the sale of the HAWK Phase III Missile System Sustainment missile system and the corresponding elements of material and technical support and program support to the government of Ukraine.

The US Congress has already been notified of the possible sale.

Ukraine urgently needs to increase its capabilities to protect against Russian missile attacks and air capabilities of Russian forces. Support and support of the HAWK missile system will strengthen Ukraine's ability to protect its people and protect critical national infrastructure, the Office's press release stated. Share

It said the sale would support "foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

HAWK air defense system: what is known

The American medium-range anti-aircraft missile system began to be used in 1959.

The air defense system is suitable for destroying aircraft, in new modifications - for intercepting missiles.

According to Militarny, the air defense system has become widespread among the countries of the NATO bloc and has sold more than 1,700 launchers and 40,000 missiles.

As you know, in 2022 Ukraine received six of these installations from Spain.