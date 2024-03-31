Ukraine began receiving more ammunition for the Gepard air defense system from Germany — Bild
Gepard
Source:  Bild

Germany has slightly increased the supply of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft system to Ukraine.

Projectiles for Ukrainian Gepard

The German publication Bild reports that in the summer Ukrainian troops had to save ammunition for the Gepard.

Recently, an officer of the Armed Forces confirmed to the publication that the situation with ammunition has somewhat improved.

It is noted that Gepard has proven itself in the fight against Iranian-made Shahed drones. However, the range of the Gepard is limited, so they do not protect against missiles.

Ukraine has various ballistic and cruise missile defense systems at its disposal: in addition to the Soviet-era S-300, the Ukrainian armed forces now also have Western air defense systems, including Patriot, IRIS-T, SAMP/T and NASAMS.

Germany has a stockpile of Patriot missiles

The publication writes that the Bundeswehr still has large stocks of Patriot PAC-2 missiles that can be transferred to Ukraine.

This is what FDP defense expert Markus Faber says.

The PAC-2 has proven itself very well in the Ukraine mission, the Bundeswehr could offset the taxes by buying additional PAC-3s.

The Bundeswehr also ordered four new Patriot systems, two of which replaced those already delivered to Ukraine.

Here we have to consider whether we can provide Ukraine with another system, ideally in a European air defense coalition, Faber said.

