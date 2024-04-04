Estonia demands NATO to transfer Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

The Estonian MFA chief, Margus Tsahkna, said before the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels that the Allies should transfer Patriot systems and ammunition to Ukraine.

Estonia called for increased aid to Ukraine

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting of NATO countries' heads of foreign affairs. Tsakhkna emphasised the importance of helping Ukraine.

We must provide quick support to Ukraine, military support, ammunition, as well as air defense, Tsakhna said.

He said that the day before, he met with Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They discussed ammunition, long-term commitments, and air defence at the meeting.

We have many air defence systems, such as the Patriot, which we do not use, but Ukraine is under intense attack every day, 24/7. Therefore, we must transfer these systems that we do not use to Ukraine so that it can protect its people, its civilian infrastructure, and also its energy infrastructure. Margus Tsakhkna Estonian MFA chief

Tsakhna noted that he is concerned that "we like to debate and discuss too much, but we have to execute." He expressed hope that at the meeting on April 4, the day of NATO's 75th anniversary, the allies will be able to decide to support Ukraine.

Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, and we really support it at the summit in Washington. We are going to (take — ed.) the next step towards membership, the minister said.

Stoltenberg proposes to change the way of providing aid to Ukraine

The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he was in favour of changing the way of providing aid to Ukraine, which would make it possible to ensure its predictability and stability.

He proposes to create a contribution fund for Ukraine worth $100 billion within 5 years.

Transferring the coordination work regarding the Ramstein meetings to NATO is also proposed. This will partially protect against reducing US support if Donald Trump becomes president.