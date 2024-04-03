NATO chief reaffirms intentions to ensure reliable support for Ukraine in future

The Alliance wants to rely less on voluntary contributions to aid Ukraine and more on NATO commitments, less on short-term proposals and more on multi-year commitments.
What is known about Ukraine's new aid strategy
The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organiіation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, declares his intention to change Ukraine's support dynamics in the long term.
Stoltenberg said this at a briefing before a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries in Brussels. The Secretary General of the Alliance noted that in recent days, the Kremlin has carried out new large-scale attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians. Also, Russia continues to press along the front line.
He welcomed the allies' arms, ammunition, and equipment supply to Ukraine.
As it is commented in the Alliance
In this regard, as the Alliance's Secretary General emphasised, the Foreign Ministers will "discuss how NATO can take greater responsibility for coordinating military equipment and exercises for Ukraine and anchoring this in a strong NATO structure."
He also said that long-term issues will be discussed financial commitment to continue providing support.
According to him, the two-day ministerial meeting is designed to prepare for the NATO summit in Washington in July by laying the groundwork for reaching a consensus on these issues.
In addition, he said that a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held tomorrow, with the participation of Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba. The current situation and immediate needs of Ukraine will be considered now and in the future.
He noted that the issue of Ukraine's acquisition of membership is about "when it will happen" rather than "if it will happen".
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-