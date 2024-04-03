NATO chief reaffirms intentions to ensure reliable support for Ukraine in future

The Alliance wants to rely less on voluntary contributions to aid Ukraine and more on NATO commitments, less on short-term proposals and more on multi-year commitments.

What is known about Ukraine's new aid strategy

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organiіation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, declares his intention to change Ukraine's support dynamics in the long term.

Stoltenberg said this at a briefing before a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries in Brussels. The Secretary General of the Alliance noted that in recent days, the Kremlin has carried out new large-scale attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians. Also, Russia continues to press along the front line.

Therefore, we must stand firm with our support for Ukraine, said Stoltenberg. Share

He welcomed the allies' arms, ammunition, and equipment supply to Ukraine.

But Ukraine has urgent needs. Any delays in aid are having consequences on the battlefield as we speak. Therefore, we need to change the dynamics of our support. We must provide reliable and predictable long-term security assistance to Ukraine so that we rely less on voluntary contributions and more on NATO commitments. Less on short-term offers and more on long-term commitments. Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

As it is commented in the Alliance

In this regard, as the Alliance's Secretary General emphasised, the Foreign Ministers will "discuss how NATO can take greater responsibility for coordinating military equipment and exercises for Ukraine and anchoring this in a strong NATO structure."

He also said that long-term issues will be discussed financial commitment to continue providing support.

According to him, the two-day ministerial meeting is designed to prepare for the NATO summit in Washington in July by laying the groundwork for reaching a consensus on these issues.

NATO allies provide 99% of all military support for Ukraine. So, if we do more within NATO, our efforts will become more effective and efficient. "Moscow must understand that it will not be able to achieve its goals on the battlefield and will not be able to hold out longer than us," Stoltenberg emphasiіed. Share

In addition, he said that a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held tomorrow, with the participation of Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba. The current situation and immediate needs of Ukraine will be considered now and in the future.

We are turning NATO's comprehensive aid package into a multi-year aid program. We help Ukraine move closer to NATO and NATO standards in everything from procurement to logistics. And we support Ukraine's reformist efforts to bring Ukraine as close as possible to the Alliance. Ukraine will become a member of NATO, Stoltenberg said. Share

He noted that the issue of Ukraine's acquisition of membership is about "when it will happen" rather than "if it will happen".