NATO chief warns about difficult situation at frontline in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated the difficult situation in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
What Stoltenberg says about the situation in Ukraine and help from allies
He also noted that he welcomes Georgia's help accepting thousands of Ukrainian refugees and providing significant humanitarian and financial aid to our country.
What analysts say
According to defence and security expert, former director general of the Royal Joint Services Institute, a London-based think tank on defence and security Michael Clarke, in an interview with Radio Liberty journalists, 2024 is a critical year in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, as the advantage has now shifted to the side of the Russian occupiers.
Clarke also warned that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin would try to provoke a political crisis in Ukraine.
According to him, if the European partners take the necessary steps to meet Ukraine and provide everything required for continued resistance to the Russian Federation's armed aggression this year and next, this will demonstrate the unity of the EU.
He noted that this would allow Ukraine to establish supplies to survive this year but that Washington was crucial.
