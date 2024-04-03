Blinken says NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance
Blinken says NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance

The head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, said that during the next summit, NATO members will focus on preparing a road map for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Already in July, a new bloc summit will be held in the USA, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the creation of NATO.

The head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, once again repeated the statement of Kyiv's allies, which was made during the summit in Vilnius: Ukraine will be a member of NATO.

According to the US Secretary of State, the critical issue is having a clear road map to achieve this goal.

I think the NATO summit for its 75th anniversary will focus very specifically on how we can create that road map. Alternatively, using another image, a bridge is needed to allow Ukraine to become a member of NATO.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

By the way, it also recently became known that on April 3-4, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, will meet with more than a dozen Western colleagues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell at NATO headquarters.

Blinken assessed the probability of Kyiv being occupied by Russia

According to the head of the US State Department, the capital of Ukraine — Kyiv — will never come under the control of Russia because "it is impossible".

This will not happen, it is not happening now. At the beginning of the Russian aggression in 2022, we thought that there was such a possibility that Kyiv would fall. But thanks to the incredible resistance of the Ukrainian people, as well as thanks to the support of the USA, France and other countries, Putin's desire to conquer the entire country, erase it from the map, make it part of Russia was not and will not be realized, Blinken said.

