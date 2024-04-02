Putin prepares for war with NATO, mentioning biggest enemy of Chechen leader Kadyrov

According to Newsweek, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may appoint Colonel General Alexander Lapin as the commander of the Leningrad Military District, which runs along NATO's northeastern border.

Putin continues active preparations for an invasion of NATO

Journalists draw attention to the fact that in February the Russian dictator signed new military decrees on the reproduction of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts.

According to American analysts, this decision by Putin once again confirms his preparation for a possible full-scale war with NATO in the future.

The Leningrad Military District, located near Finland and NATO's Baltic states, is a key component of the Russian armed forces, overseeing part of the country's defense strategy in Russia's western region. Finland shares an 800-mile border with Russia.

Who is Oleksandr Lapin?

As mentioned, until October 2022, Lapin held the position of commander of the Central Military District.

He was appointed chief of staff of the country's ground forces a year ago.

Oleksandr Lapin

Lapin was at the centre of public attention after Putin's protégé in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as the liquidated leader of the "Wagner Group", Yevgeny Prigozhin, attacked him with accusations.

The latter criticised Lapin for the defeats of the Russian army at the front in Ukraine.

In November 2022, Kadyrov called for immediate "tactical and personnel changes." He also called Lapin "incompetent" after Russian troops withdrew from Liman in eastern Donbas in October 2022.

In a few days, news appeared that Lapin had been fired.