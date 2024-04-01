Russians may revolt against Putin — Business Insider
Vladimir Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Business Insider

Western analysts and economists cite conditions under which Russian citizens may rise up against Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Under what conditions will the Russians rise up against Putin

Western economists point out that Russians can oppose Putin's criminal regime in conditions of economic crisis and increased Western sanctions.

Analysts and economists predict that Russia's economic indicators will probably decrease this year.

At the same time, the article notes that in the event of the victory of the current US President Joe Biden in the autumn elections, sanctions against Russia will most likely be strengthened.

Russia has so far weathered the impact of Western sanctions, but the nation may see a turning point in November's US presidential election. ... The West, most likely, will continue to provide support to Ukraine, then in the event of the re-election of President Joe Biden, sanctions against Russia will be strengthened, — the authors of the material emphasize.

How to make Russians rebel against Putin

The journalists' interlocutors emphasize that currently the majority of Russians continue to live an ordinary life.

But this is a completely unsustainable strategy, and the fundamental growth drivers that underpin this economy are deteriorating before our eyes, and if Trump is not elected, all of this will come to the surface — the house of cards will come crashing down. The West could deal a potentially devastating blow to the Russian economy if it went beyond the oil trade and imposed sanctions on Russian steel, copper and other metal goods, which account for about 20% of the country's total revenue. Meanwhile, the standard of living in Russia is falling. Civilian infrastructure is crumbling, in part because Russia is spending too much on its war. Inflation in Russia is also high. There will be mass riots when people in Russia realize that Putin's promised path to victory will not be realized as he promises, the publication emphasizes.

This is failure and defeat. ISIS publicly mocked Putin after his statements about Ukraine
Putin
Putin has started the spring draft in the Russian Federation. 150,000 Russians will join the army
Putin has started the spring draft in the Russian Federation. 150,000 Russians will join the army

