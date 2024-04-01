Under what conditions will the Russians rise up against Putin

Western economists point out that Russians can oppose Putin's criminal regime in conditions of economic crisis and increased Western sanctions.

Analysts and economists predict that Russia's economic indicators will probably decrease this year.

At the same time, the article notes that in the event of the victory of the current US President Joe Biden in the autumn elections, sanctions against Russia will most likely be strengthened.

Russia has so far weathered the impact of Western sanctions, but the nation may see a turning point in November's US presidential election. ... The West, most likely, will continue to provide support to Ukraine, then in the event of the re-election of President Joe Biden, sanctions against Russia will be strengthened, — the authors of the material emphasize. Share

How to make Russians rebel against Putin

The journalists' interlocutors emphasize that currently the majority of Russians continue to live an ordinary life.