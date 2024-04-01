Western analysts and economists cite conditions under which Russian citizens may rise up against Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
Under what conditions will the Russians rise up against Putin
Western economists point out that Russians can oppose Putin's criminal regime in conditions of economic crisis and increased Western sanctions.
Analysts and economists predict that Russia's economic indicators will probably decrease this year.
At the same time, the article notes that in the event of the victory of the current US President Joe Biden in the autumn elections, sanctions against Russia will most likely be strengthened.
How to make Russians rebel against Putin
The journalists' interlocutors emphasize that currently the majority of Russians continue to live an ordinary life.
