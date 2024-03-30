Terrorists from the Islamic State (ISIS) decided to publicly humiliate the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin once again after the shooting at Crocus City Hall.

ISIS confirmed its responsibility for the terrorist attack in Crocus and declared Russia's failure

The organizers of the terrorist attack published their new official statement in the "An-Naba" newspaper, which is published on behalf of ISIS.

According to the terrorists, accusing Ukraine and Western countries of the terrorist attack, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin publicly admitted his failure to the "Islamic State".

After the resounding defeat, Russia had no choice but to direct accusations of conspiracy against its opponents in the Western camp to avoid admitting its great failure to the Mujahideen, ISIS said in a statement. Share

In addition, the "Islamic State" even described how the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall" took place.

According to the terrorists, the roles of the attackers were clearly divided in advance - three shot the visitors, and the fourth set fire to everything around with the help of a flammable liquid.

Also, ISIS adds that their fighters planned to continue shooting Crocus visitors and start shooting with security forces in the future.

However, most of the weapons failed and they had to leave the scene of the terrorist attack.

Summing up, they admitted that all the attackers had been detained.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall". What is important to know

On the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasogorsk in the suburbs of Moscow, four armed men in camouflage opened fire in the "Crocus City Hall" shopping center.

According to the latest data, at least 143 people died.

By the way, immediately after the start of the shooting in Crocus City Hall, the US authorities stated that there was nothing to indicate that Ukraine was in any way involved in these events.

Official Brussels made an identical statement on this matter.