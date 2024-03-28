According to American analysts, after the shooting in "Crocus City Hall", the team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, will intensify the rhetoric about Western and Ukrainian "threats" to gain more excellent domestic support for the war against Ukraine.

Putin will use the terrorist attack in Russia to his advantage

What is important to understand is that the Kremlin increasingly began to associate the US and the West with a broader set of "terrorist" attacks against Russia after the Crocus City Hall attack.

However, the focus of attention of Putin and his entourage remains Ukraine, which was in no way involved in the attack.

But this does not prevent the authorities of the Russian Federation from constantly mentioning the "Ukrainian trail" invented by them.

The American Institute for the Study of War is convinced that in this way, Putin is trying to increase the hatred of the Russians against the Ukrainians and gain even more domestic support for the war.

Russian officials regularly call Ukrainian strikes on legitimate military targets in occupied Ukraine and Russia terrorism and consistently claim that Westerners help organise these strikes. Share

The Kremlin wants to portray Ukraine and the West as terrorists in the eyes of Russians

According to American analysts, the dictator Putin may well be aiming to take advantage of the broader social fears and anger among Russians after the Crocus City Hall attack by portraying Ukraine, the US and the West as imminent terrorist threats.

The Kremlin likely hopes that the perception of Ukrainian and Western involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack will increase domestic support for the war in Ukraine, and Russian officials may invoke a broader understanding of what they consider terrorism to continue to portray Ukrainians as terrorists, and the West as a sponsor of terrorism. Share

In addition, the USA warns that the Russian Federation may still officially accuse Ukraine of organising the Crocus City Hall attack.