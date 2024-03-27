Terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall shopping center demonstrated the shakiness of the position of the Russian dictator Putin, as well as the unpreparedness of the Russian security apparatus for the corresponding challenges.

How the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" affected Putin's government

As the publication writes, the events demonstrate how Putin is gradually losing control over events in Russia. The publication notes that the war on the territory of Ukraine deprived him of his narrow vision, and Russians, who imagined a trusted leader, now fear for their future.

The Times described three possible scenarios of the consequences of a terrorist attack in Russia:

Russia can present a terrorist attack as an operation under a foreign flag to inflame public anger against Ukraine and legitimize general mobilization; Putin may use the terrorist attack as a way to freeze the war against Ukraine and focus on the war on terrorism; the dictator has already lost control and allowed internal strife to prevail.

The return of Islamist terror to Russia was both predictable and ignored. Putin's intervention in Syria to support the butcher Assad has won him few friends. Central Asian republics feel his weakness... Putin will increase intelligence sharing on ISIS with Turkey, China, Iran and North Korea, The Times notes.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22. What is known

On March 22, there was a shooting in the "Crocus City Hall" shopping centre near Moscow.

Several masked men with weapons broke into the premises and started shooting people who were waiting for the concert of the band "Piknik" to begin.

According to the latest figures, at least 93 people have died, but the number of victims may rise.

On the morning of March 23, FSB Director Oleksandr Bortnikov reported to the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, about the detention of the alleged terrorists who carried out the shooting in Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

According to him, there are about 11 people.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. The United States confirmed information about the involvement of ISIS and rejected participation in the events of Ukraine.