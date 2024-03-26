Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko began to claim that after the attack on the Russian "Crocus City Hall" the terrorists planned to escape to Belarus, and not to Ukraine, as the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, had previously lied.

Lukashenka denied Putin's version of the terrorist attack in Russia

Belarusian propagandists asked the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus to comment on the version that terrorists tried to hide in Belarus through the Bryansk region.

Lukashenka said they could not flee to Belarus because "in the first minutes of Russia, part of the region switched to a heightened security regime."

Therefore, they could not enter Belarus. They saw it. Consequently, they turned away and went to the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border... As soon as the heads of state (Lukashenka and Putin — ed.) received information from the special services that a car with terrorists was moving in the direction of Bryansk, an agreement was reached that Belarus would block its section in the direction of the probable movement criminals, and the Russian side - its own. Oleksandr Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

What is important to understand is that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, continues to lie about the fact that the terrorists who carried out the shooting at Crocus City Hall fled to the Ukrainian border, where, they say, a "transition window" was created.

The Russian dictator did not provide evidence, and his statements remain silent.

However, Putin still admitted that Islamists, not Ukraine, committed the terrorist attack in Russia, as he cynically lied earlier.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall". What is essential to know

On the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasnoyarsk in the suburbs of Moscow, four armed men in camouflage opened fire in the "Crocus City Hall" shopping centre.

At least 133 dead people are known.

The American authorities, as well as the leaders of the EU, immediately stated that there was nothing to indicate that Ukraine was involved in these events.

Moreover, responsibility for the terrorist attack was almost immediately claimed by ISIS, but the Kremlin ignored this confession for a long time and continued to blame Ukraine for everything cynically.