Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko began to claim that after the attack on the Russian "Crocus City Hall" the terrorists planned to escape to Belarus, and not to Ukraine, as the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, had previously lied.
Lukashenka denied Putin's version of the terrorist attack in Russia
Belarusian propagandists asked the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus to comment on the version that terrorists tried to hide in Belarus through the Bryansk region.
Lukashenka said they could not flee to Belarus because "in the first minutes of Russia, part of the region switched to a heightened security regime."
What is important to understand is that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, continues to lie about the fact that the terrorists who carried out the shooting at Crocus City Hall fled to the Ukrainian border, where, they say, a "transition window" was created.
The Russian dictator did not provide evidence, and his statements remain silent.
However, Putin still admitted that Islamists, not Ukraine, committed the terrorist attack in Russia, as he cynically lied earlier.
Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall". What is essential to know
On the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasnoyarsk in the suburbs of Moscow, four armed men in camouflage opened fire in the "Crocus City Hall" shopping centre.
At least 133 dead people are known.
The American authorities, as well as the leaders of the EU, immediately stated that there was nothing to indicate that Ukraine was involved in these events.
Moreover, responsibility for the terrorist attack was almost immediately claimed by ISIS, but the Kremlin ignored this confession for a long time and continued to blame Ukraine for everything cynically.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-