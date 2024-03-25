Putin may benefit from new ISIS threats of new terror attacks in Russia

Terrorists from the Islamic State (ISIS) have begun to personally threaten dictator Vladimir Putin and Russia with new terrorist attacks if his security forces interrogate and torture captured terrorists. However, this development of events is actually beneficial to the regime of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall". Why is this for Putin?

Amid new threats from ISIS, the permanent spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmytry Peskov, has already managed to declare that "the fight against terrorism requires international cooperation", even though the West has de facto cut off contacts with Moscow after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Peskov, Putin has already called many leaders to discuss the terrorist attack, but, as you know, not Western ones.

Blogger-analyst Yigal Levin decided to comment on the situation that is currently unfolding.

Russia always runs to cry to the US, and now they are playing this card. Pay attention to how the murders of Prigozhin and Navalny, falsified elections and the fact that Ukraine is moving the war to the territory of the Russian Federation have been relegated to the tenth plan. The Kremlin is trying to show that these are all trifles. For example, there is international terrorism and the very scary ISIS. Yigal Levin Analyst, blogger

According to the expert, the Kremlin has always liked to copy US and Western behaviour patterns because Moscow recognizes them as the main players in the international arena.

Putin again wants the world to forget about Ukraine and the war

It should not be surprising that Putin's team and the dictator himself mentioned the eternal fight against terrorism.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Peskov, Kremlin's talking head, begins to spin the tape, saying: "Well, what is Ukraine like, this is generally our internal matter, civil war, one people, We will figure it out ourselves. But there is fierce ISIS, an international threat, abracadabra, fear and horror, notes Yigal Levin. Share

The analyst notes that Putin was frightened by Ukraine's powerful attacks on oil refineries and the transfer of the war to the territory of the Russian Federation, which is why he is doing everything possible to play the card of international terrorism so that the world forgets about Ukraine again.