According to the editors of The Wall Street Journal, the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" was a reputational blow to the regime of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Putin impersonated himself and demonstrated weakness

Journalists noted that the Russian dictator ignored the warnings of Western countries that a terrorist attack was being prepared in the Russian Federation.

On March 22, ISIS militants allegedly committed a terrorist attack and killed more than 130 people in a concert hall near Moscow.

The bloody attack on "Crocus City Hall" threatens to undermine Putin's "cultivated image" as a strong man, and will also call into question the ability of the country he created to fulfill its promise, namely to guarantee the security of the people of the Russian Federation, emphasises The Wall Street Journal. Share

What is also important to understand is that this terrorist attack appears to be a challenge to the Putin regime as it wages an expensive war of attrition against neighbouring Ukraine.

Moreover, against this background, Ukraine continues to successfully strike oil refineries in Russia and destroy the Black Sea Fleet.

It is perceived as Putin's failure — he came with promises of peace and stability. Where is this peace and stability now? If this is the Islamic State, then all your foreign policy is worthless — that's why they are so persistently trying to blame Ukraine. Abbas Gallyamov Russian oppositionist

Even in Russia, they began to deny the "involvement" of Ukraine

As journalists note, even on Russian television, some experts have questioned the false version of Ukraine's involvement.

Moreover, in Russia, they do not understand why the special services of the Russian Federation, which successfully suppressed protests against the war, did not react to the attack on "Crocus" for more than an hour.

It is not very clear what Ukraine can gain from this terrorist attack. We need to rethink the topic of security. The priority of law enforcement agencies was mainly public figures who criticise... Terrorism was defined as criticism of the Russian government and Russian politics, said political scientist Mikhail Vinogradov on the air of the Russian TV channel RBC. Share

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine actively attacks Russian refineries, but its attacks have never resulted in mass casualties among the civilian population of the Russian Federation.