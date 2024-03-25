According to the editors of The Wall Street Journal, the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" was a reputational blow to the regime of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.
Putin impersonated himself and demonstrated weakness
Journalists noted that the Russian dictator ignored the warnings of Western countries that a terrorist attack was being prepared in the Russian Federation.
On March 22, ISIS militants allegedly committed a terrorist attack and killed more than 130 people in a concert hall near Moscow.
What is also important to understand is that this terrorist attack appears to be a challenge to the Putin regime as it wages an expensive war of attrition against neighbouring Ukraine.
Moreover, against this background, Ukraine continues to successfully strike oil refineries in Russia and destroy the Black Sea Fleet.
Even in Russia, they began to deny the "involvement" of Ukraine
As journalists note, even on Russian television, some experts have questioned the false version of Ukraine's involvement.
Moreover, in Russia, they do not understand why the special services of the Russian Federation, which successfully suppressed protests against the war, did not react to the attack on "Crocus" for more than an hour.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine actively attacks Russian refineries, but its attacks have never resulted in mass casualties among the civilian population of the Russian Federation.
