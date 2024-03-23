ISIS released a photo with the organizers of the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

ISIS terrorists released a photo of the alleged perpetrators of the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" in Moscow.

ISIS named the targets of the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

Terrorists of the "Islamic State" said that the terrorist attack in Moscow's "Crocus City Hall" was one of the most brutal attacks in recent years.

Analysts and journalists say that the clothes of the terrorists in the photos released by ISIS match the clothes of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack arrested by the FSB.

This message was published by the Amaq agency close to IS, according to the SITE group, which monitors the activity of terrorists in social networks.

It is noted that three terrorists opened fire on people in the audience hall, while another terrorist set the building on fire.

It is noted that the terrorists had machine guns, pistols and containers with an incendiary mixture.

It is also known that they had been monitoring the Crocus City Hall building for a long time to carry out the attack.

ISIS claims that the purpose of the terrorist attack was to attack Christians.

The terrorists said that the attack was carried out as part of a war declared by ISIS on countries fighting against Islam.

A photo with the attackers was also published. The Insider notes that the color, cut and print on the clothes of two of the militants in the frame match the clothes of the detainees reported by the FSB.

Telegram channel Brief published pictures of the detainees and compared them with the footage shared by Amaq. Allegedly, the three attackers were identified by the photo.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the four suspects in the terrorist attack are foreign citizens.

Who could benefit from the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

According to military expert, reserve colonel of SBU Mykhailo Prytula in a comment to Espresso journalists, the actions of the Russian authorities on the eve of the terrorist attack and after it look very strange.

The analyst emphasized that on the eve of the terrorist attack, the intelligence services of many countries warned Russia, but the Kremlin authorities did not take any measures.

To date, it is only known that the Russian authorities reacted in a rather strange way to the notification of a possible terrorist attack, which came from the intelligence services of other countries in the "duty to notify" mode. And in the end, we can say that this terrorist attack is on Putin's conscience, because if he had not ignored the warning, then nothing like this would have happened, because security measures and other things would have been taken. But everything happened exactly the opposite. There was no security at the entrance to Crocus shopping center, no one was checking anyone. In addition, the riot police base is located at a distance of 3 km from this shopping center, and they drove for an hour, - emphasized the analyst. Share

He noted that currently there are a large number of moments that indicate that everything developed very unnaturally.

Here the question arises: who organized all this? And someone made this noise, organized a move of a universal scale, and at this time he is doing something else. Perhaps this is preparation for mobilization, twisting the situation in Russia in order to blame, for example, Ukraine, in order to mobilize society. This is the most likely version, in my opinion, - suggested Prytula. Share

Also, according to him, one of the versions can be considered the struggle between the towers of the Kremlin, which decided in this way "to frame Putin a little."