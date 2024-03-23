According to Western journalists, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin may use the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall to intensify military operations in the criminal war against Ukraine.
How the Kremlin plans to use the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"
The newspaper's journalists note that the terrorist attack, which killed at least 115 people, became the largest since the terrorists took hostages at the musical "Nord-Ost", when the total number of dead exceeded 170 people.
As expected, the Kremlin's propaganda media began to blame Ukraine for the crime.
However, representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense claim that the Kremlin's operation took place under a foreign flag.
Journalists of the publication, citing experts, point out that the Kremlin will probably use the terrorist attack as an excuse to intensify combat operations in the criminal war against Ukraine.
He emphasized that the first reaction of the Russian Federation may be to intensify missile and drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine.
What American analysts and officials say
Before that, representatives of the US Embassy in Moscow warned about the intentions of extremists to carry out a terrorist attack at one of the events with a large number of people.
National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Friday night that "the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow."
Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, for his part, predictably blamed Ukraine and the West, accusing them of attempts to intimidate and destabilize Russian society.
The Kremlin media were ordered to blame Ukraine for the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall
According to the Russian publication "Meduza", the Kremlin obliged the controlled mass media to declare the involvement of Ukraine in the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall".
FSB representatives were the first to announce Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack on the morning of March 23.
The Russian special service assured that after the terrorist attack, the criminals allegedly planned to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border — the most guarded and difficult border in Europe at the moment.
The FSB also claimed that the detainees allegedly "had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side."
Russian opposition journalist Oleksandr Plyushchev drew attention to the fact that the Russian mass media initially reported on the detention in the village of Tepliy, not far from the border with Belarus — one of the most poorly guarded in Europe outside the EU. And only then the place of detention suddenly moved to the village of Hatsun — far from Belarus.