According to Western journalists, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin may use the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall to intensify military operations in the criminal war against Ukraine.

How the Kremlin plans to use the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

The newspaper's journalists note that the terrorist attack, which killed at least 115 people, became the largest since the terrorists took hostages at the musical "Nord-Ost", when the total number of dead exceeded 170 people.

As expected, the Kremlin's propaganda media began to blame Ukraine for the crime.

However, representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense claim that the Kremlin's operation took place under a foreign flag.

Journalists of the publication, citing experts, point out that the Kremlin will probably use the terrorist attack as an excuse to intensify combat operations in the criminal war against Ukraine.

"The obvious way the Kremlin is spreading this information is to link it somehow to the war in Ukraine," said Charles Litchfield, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Center for Geoeconomics in Washington. Share

He emphasized that the first reaction of the Russian Federation may be to intensify missile and drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

What American analysts and officials say

Before that, representatives of the US Embassy in Moscow warned about the intentions of extremists to carry out a terrorist attack at one of the events with a large number of people.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said Friday night that "the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow."

The US government also shared this information with Russian authorities under its long-standing "duty to warn" policy, Watson said. Share

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, for his part, predictably blamed Ukraine and the West, accusing them of attempts to intimidate and destabilize Russian society.

The bloody storming of the capital was a throwback to the previous period of Putin's rule, which lasted a quarter of a century, when suicide bombers took the lives of dozens of people. This destroyed the illusion of security in Moscow, which Putin tried to cultivate for more than two years after the invasion of Ukraine, the publication said. Share

The Kremlin media were ordered to blame Ukraine for the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

According to the Russian publication "Meduza", the Kremlin obliged the controlled mass media to declare the involvement of Ukraine in the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall".

FSB representatives were the first to announce Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack on the morning of March 23.

The Russian special service assured that after the terrorist attack, the criminals allegedly planned to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border — the most guarded and difficult border in Europe at the moment.

The FSB also claimed that the detainees allegedly "had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side."