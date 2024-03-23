Terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall". What was Putin up to?

Center for countering disinformation of Ukraine explained what the ultimate goal of the terrorist attack in the Russian suburbs of Moscow, which killed dozens of people, could be.

Putin may announce a general mobilization in the Russian Federation

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow may be an operation by the Russian special services to blame Ukraine and get a reason for a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation. Ukraine's accusations coming from the Russian Federation already prove this version, analysts of the CPD emphasize. Share

They also draw attention to the fact that at the beginning of March, the US Embassy in Russia warned about the possibility of terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation, and also called on its citizens to avoid places of mass gathering of people.

It is worth noting that similar warnings were also issued by the embassies of Great Britain, Germany and several other Western countries.

Against this background, one should not forget the fact that terrorist attacks with a large number of Russian civilian deaths, such as the explosion of a house on Kashirskyi Shosse in Moscow in 1999 and the hostage-taking at the musical "Nord-Ost" in 2002, were already used by the Kremlin to justify the Second Chechen War and aggression against the Chechen people.

By the way, immediately after the start of the shooting in Crocus City Hall, the US authorities stated that there was nothing to indicate that Ukraine was in any way involved in these events.

Moreover, responsibility for the terrorist attack was almost immediately claimed by ISIS, but Moscow continues to ignore these statements.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22. What is known

In the evening of March 22, there was a shooting in the shopping center "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

Several masked men with weapons broke into the premises and started shooting people who were waiting for the concert of the band "Piknik" to begin.

According to the latest figures, at least 93 people have died, but the number of victims may rise.

On the morning of March 23, FSS Director Oleksandr Bortnikov reported to the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, about the detention of the alleged terrorists who carried out the shooting in Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

According to him, it is about 11 people.