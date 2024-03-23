Terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall". Rospropaganda showed a fake video with Danilov

On March 22, a terrorist attack took place in the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall in Krasnohorsk near Moscow, which killed dozens of civilians. The exact number of dead is still unknown. Despite this, Russian propaganda is doing everything possible to blame everything on Ukraine, which is in no way involved in this event.

Russian propaganda showed a deepfake of the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov

On the live air of the Russian TV channel NTV, Kremlin propagandists showed a fake video in which the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov allegedly "confirmed the involvement of the Kyiv regime" in the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

Have fun in Moscow today? I think it's a lot of fun. I would like to believe that we will arrange such fun for them more often. After all, we are a fraternal people, and relatives should be pleased more often, visit them more often. So, let's go, — allegedly says the secretary of the National Security Council. in a fake video.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that on the evening of March 22, other presenters worked on the air of the Ukrainian telethon, and Danilov was not a guest.

In addition, it is emphasized that a part of the video with the TV presenters was borrowed from the broadcast of March 16, when their interlocutor was the head of the GUR MOU Kyrylo Budanov.

In addition to NTV, the video was distributed, for example, by the Telegram channel of the TV channel "Zirka".

The video with Danilov may be fake. The Ukrainian side claims that it was created with the help of "deepfake" technology or belongs to the secretary's old speeches. The authenticity of the video remains in question, the TV channel wrote later.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22. What is known

In the evening of March 22, there was a shooting in the shopping center "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

Five unknown people in masks and with weapons broke into the premises and started shooting people who were waiting for the concert of the band "Piknik" to start

According to the latest figures, at least 70 people have died, but this is not the final figure.

According to the representative of the White House, John Kirby, the earlier warning of the US Embassy about the threat of terrorist attacks in Russia is not related to the shooting in the shopping center "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

In addition, he emphasized the absence of any signs of Ukraine's involvement in the events in the shopping center near Moscow.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also reacted to the events in the shopping center near Moscow. In particular, he emphasized the non-involvement of the Ukrainian side in this shooting, and pointed to signs of provocation by the Kremlin.

Let us add that Andrii Chernyak, the representative of the GUR Ministry of Defense, stated that the shooting at "Crocus City Hall" was the result of the activities of the terrorist country Russia.