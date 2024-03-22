The bloody terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" in Krasnogorsk with dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded is not at all an emergency situation for Russia. An event very similar to today's already took place under the rule of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and was called "Ryazan Sugar".

"Ryazan sugar" as a model of terrorist attack in Putin's Russia

In comments to the news from the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow, they joke about "Ryazan sugar".

We will remind that in 1999 in Ryazan, bags with hexane were found in the basement of one of the high-rise buildings. Then the local FSB reported that a terrorist attack was being prepared. However, a few days later, the Moscow FSB announced that it was actually a training exercise, and the bags did not contain hexane, but sugar.

These events were preceded by explosions in residential buildings in several Russian cities.

The unofficial but main version is that these explosions were carried out by the FSB on Putin's orders. At that time, he was presented as the "successor" of Yeltsin. But no one knew him. At the same time, he knew that the Russians' fear of artificially created danger would help him in the presidential elections, his first, which had yet to take place.

All this is similar to the events in the "Crocus City Hall" shopping center. Although a logical question arises - why would Putin have another terrorist attack to intimidate Russians, when the elections have already taken place and he has the desired result?

Perhaps this terrorist attack was planned earlier, as the American and British special services had warned, for March 8. But something went wrong, and this event happened on March 22. Such a "Putin crossbow"...

Russian volunteers about Putin's terror against the civilian population

RDK expressed its point of view on the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall.

Terror against the civilian population is a long-time favorite of Vladimir Putin. At the same time, it does not matter which country's population suffers from its use. Since the beginning of Putin's coming to power, Russia has been accompanied by terrorist attacks - explosions of three buildings on the Kashirsky highway, Volgodonsk, Nord-Ost, Ryazan Sugar, explosions in the subway and at the Kryla youth festival.

And all these events, according to the RDC, were always used by Putin as a pretext for even greater terror: wars in Chechnya and Dagestan, introduction of draconian laws, total restriction of freedoms, uncontrolled expansion of the powers of the security forces.

A very important detail: Moscow and the Moscow Region are saturated with an unprecedented number of video surveillance cameras, facial recognition systems, the "Safe City" system, and "Potik". Due to some absurdity, all these systems failed once and let either 5 or 20 terrorists, armed to the teeth and equipped, pass through them. Share

The all-seeing Eye of the FSB literally today reported on the arrest of a "cell of the RDK" and lazily put teenagers armed with axes and sticks to the floor, and literally in a few hours slept through the event of full-fledged terrorists in one of the most famous concert halls in Russia.

The fire that started was not extinguished for a whole hour, riot police and SOBR "rushed" like the people of Akhmativ to Rostov-on-Don...

Today, shortly before the terrorist attack, Peskov said that now the war is going on, not the SVO, although since the beginning of the war this term has been strictly prohibited, noted the RDC.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall": what is known

On the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasogorsk in the suburbs of Moscow, several armed men in camouflage opened fire in the Crocus City Hall shopping center. According to Russian mass media, at least 35 people were injured as a result of the terrorist attack, and another 15 were killed.

The administration of the US president denied Ukraine's involvement in the Crocus City Hall incident.

The Office of the President of Ukraine also denied the involvement of the Ukrainian side in the incident.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the terrorist attack a planned and deliberate provocation by Russian special services at the behest of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet reacted to the terrorist attack. Instead, the propagandists show an old video from 1999, when he promised to "pee in the toilets" of terrorists.

At the moment, 146 victims of the terrorist attack are known, many of them in extremely serious condition.

The fire in the shopping center was localized on an area of 14,000 square meters.