Crocus City Hall attack. Who will Putin blame?

A bloody terrorist attack near Moscow in the "Crocus City Hall" concert hall with dozens of deaths occurred on the evening of March 22. The Russian authorities have already started looking for the culprits.

Terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall": who are blamed by the Russians

In the city of Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, in the concert hall "Crocus City Hall" before the concert of the band "Piknik", armed men in camouflage opened fire. The authorities of the Russian Federation report on the dead and wounded, the number of which is currently unknown. Tickets for the concert were sold out, more than 2,000 people could be in the hall. As a result of the grenade explosion, the building caught fire, and the roof began to collapse.

The SC of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article about a terrorist attack after the shooting in Crocus.

And Putin's propagandists, such as the odious Skabeeva, are already spreading Kremlin narratives. One of them is that the American and British special services allegedly "announced" this terrorist attack, "knew about it, prepared it, approved it."

The USA warned of the possibility of terrorist attacks in Moscow

The US Embassy in Russia urged compatriots on March 8 to avoid gatherings of people in the next 48 hours due to the threat of terrorist attacks by extremists in the Russian capital.

The corresponding notice was published on the website of the American diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation.

The embassy is monitoring reports that extremists are planning to carry out attacks on places of mass gatherings in Moscow in the near future, including concerts, and advises US citizens to avoid large gatherings for the next 48 hours, the statement said.

In view of this, the American diplomatic mission urged compatriots to avoid gatherings of people and to look closely at the people around them.

Other details of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow are not given.

Ukraine is not involved in the terrorist attack in Krasnohorsk

Ukraine is not involved in the events in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow in Russia, where a shooting took place this evening. These events have signs of terror that the leadership of the aggressor country practices against its own population.

This was reported by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine , Mykhailo Podolyak .

Instead, the OP representative reminded that the Kremlin has repeatedly carried out various terrorist attacks in Russian cities, in particular with the aim of provocation. In this context, Podoliak gave an example, in particular, of "Nord-Osta" in October 2002, which is called a terrorist attack on Dubrovka in Moscow.

GUR's comment on the terrorist attack in the Russian concert hall

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that the current terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow is a deliberate provocation by the Putin regime, which was warned by the international community.

This is a deliberate provocation by Putin's special services, about which the international community warned. The Kremlin tyrant started his career with this and wants to end it with the same crimes against his own citizens. Andriy Yusov Speaker of GUR

The reaction of Ukrainian social networks to the events in "Crocus City Hall"

Ukrainian public figure Dmytro Zolotukhin noted that the American special services were probably aware of the preparation of the terrorist attack.

On March 9, 2024, the US Embassy in Moscow recommended not to go to public events, because there will be "Ryazan sugar multiplied by Nord Ost under the sauce of the Kashir highway." 13 days and we get Crocus Hall. Of course, they will find Yarosh's "business cards". Without a doubt, there will be hand-wringing "people's war". The mobilization will be announced in the coming days.

The well-known Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Olena Monova also reminded that today's events in Russia are a repetition of the Russian terrorist attacks in Nord-Ost and Beslan.

Russian volunteer forces emphasized their non-involvement in the terrorist attack

RDK representatives deny that the unit's fighters are involved in the "Crocus City Hall" terrorist attack.

Of course, it's definitely not us, - a representative of the RDK told Novaya gazeta Europa.

LSR fighter Oleksiy Baranovsky drew parallels with the Second Chechen War and the unconditional "trace" of the Russian special services.

We remember how Putin's regime and its special services prepared the ground for the Second Chechen War. Looking at today's footage from Crocus City, you can't help but feel a sense of historical déjà vu. It is quite likely that this terrorist attack was organized by the Russian special services. If this is so, then we can safely expect that the responsibility for this terrorist attack will be assigned to the Ukrainians or to the armed Russian opposition.

The LSR also made an official statement regarding the terrorist attack in Russia.

We blame Putin's terrorist regime for the tragedy that happened today in Moscow. We have already encountered similar manifestations of the Kremlin dictatorship since the first days of Putin's rule and are not surprised by another bloody provocation.

A terrorist attack was being prepared. Its media coverage too.

Let us emphasize that the Legion is not at war with peaceful Russians. "Ryazan sugar" is a method of Putin's security forces, which we do not support and against which we are fighting.

The "Siberian Battalion" also made a statement in which it indicated that the terrorist attack near Moscow was a provocation by the Russian special services.

The world's reaction to the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow

The administration of US President Joe Biden expressed condolences to the victims and victims of the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow

John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council, said this at a press briefing.

White House spokesman John Kirby on mass shooting in Moscow: "Our thoughts obviously are going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack … There is no indication at this time that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in this shooting."

We all see messages and video footage from Moscow. We are trying to get more information. The footage is simply terrible, it is very difficult to see them. It will be a difficult day, our thoughts are with them (the families of the dead and injured)," said a representative of the White House, calling what happened a "terrible attack." John Kirby Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council

Kirby also stated that the US had no prior information about the terrorist attack in Moscow.

Asked whether Ukraine could be behind the Crocus City Hall attack, a White House official said there is currently no evidence that Ukraine or Ukrainians are in any way connected to the attack.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation , Maria Zakharova, replied to Kirby.

The U.S. should have immediately handed over data about the terrorist attack to the Russian side, if they had it at their disposal.

Crocus City Hall shooting and explosions: what is known

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack took place in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow.

Tonight, before the start of the event in the concert hall in the city of Krasnogorsk, unknown men in camouflage clothes broke into the building and started shooting. The number of victims is being clarified, a fire broke out in the building of the entertainment center, the evacuation of citizens continues, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation said.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, as a result of which the fire started. The people who were in the hall lay down on the floor to escape the shooting, lay down for 15-20 minutes, and then crawled out. Many managed to get out.

Later, special forces began storming the building of the concert hall.