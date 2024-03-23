On the night of March 22, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the shooting at Crocus City Hall near Moscow in Russia. A US official told CBS News that the claim is true.

ISIS could have carried out a terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall"

For the first time, the terrorists' statement was published on affiliated channels in social networks.

It was first published by the Aamaq news agency.

The statement said the group attacked a large gathering of Christians on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and injuring hundreds of people.

According to a US official who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity, the US has intelligence that confirms the Islamic State's responsibility.

Moreover, the insider claims that official Washington has no reason to doubt these statements.

He also added that the United States provided Russia with intelligence about a possible attack in accordance with the requirement of the intelligence community "Duty to warn".

By the way, the Russian authorities have already unjustifiably started accusing Ukraine of committing a terrorist attack, and named the USA as the customer.

The Kremlin continues to ignore ISIS claims.

Terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22. Final details

In the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasogorsk in the suburbs of Moscow, 5 armed men in camouflage opened fire in the Crocus City Hall shopping center.

According to the latest reports, at least 70 people have died, but the number of victims may be higher.

The administration of the US president denied Ukraine's involvement in the Crocus City Hall incident.

The Office of the President of Ukraine also rejected the accusations of the Russian Federation.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the terrorist attack a planned and deliberate provocation by Russian special services at the behest of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Interestingly, dictator Vladimir Putin has not reacted to the terrorist attack yet.

Instead, the propagandists show an old video from 1999, when he promised to "pee in the toilets" of terrorists.