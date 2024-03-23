On the morning of March 23, FSS Director Oleksandr Bortnikov reported to the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, about the detention of the alleged terrorists who carried out the shooting in “Crocus City Hall” near Moscow.

Terror attack in "Crocus City Hall". FSS detained 11 people

FSS director Bortnikov reported to Putin about the detention of 11 people, all four terrorists who directly participated in the terrorist attack, the Kremlin press service said in a statement. Share

On March 23, photos and identifications of 4 of the 6 suspects in the terrorist attack, who are allegedly citizens of Tajikistan, were published online.

After that, the State Traffic Inspection of the Russian Federation announced the restriction of traffic on the section of the M-3 "Ukraine" highway in the Bryansk region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan called the information about the involvement of citizens of the republic in the terrorist attack near Moscow a fake

We emphasize that the Tajik side did not receive confirmation from the official authorities of Russia about the currently circulating fake information about the involvement of citizens of Tajikistan. In this regard, we ask to rely on the official information distributed by the state bodies of Russia, - said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan. Share

Subsequently, the deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Khinshtein confirmed the information about the discovery of the terrorists' car in the Bryansk region.

According to preliminary information, the Renault in which the suspects were traveling was discovered at night in the village of Hatsun, Karachiv district, Bryansk region. The car did not stop at the request of law enforcement officers and tried to run away.

After that, shooting began, and the car overturned. One terrorist was arrested on the spot, the rest disappeared into the forest. As a result of the search, at approximately 3:50 a.m., the second suspect was found and detained.

Khinshtein also claims that a PM pistol, a magazine for an AKM machine gun, and a passport of citizens of Tajikistan were found in the Renault cabin.

Terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" on March 22. Final details

On the evening of March 22, in the city of Krasogorsk in the suburbs of Moscow, several armed men in camouflage opened fire in the Crocus City Hall shopping center.

According to the latest data, at least 93 people died, but the number of victims may still increase.

According to preliminary data, the causes of death were gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products.

The preliminary results of the inspection of the premises of the concert hall indicate that the terrorists used automatic weapons during the attack, which, along with the ammunition left behind, were discovered and recovered by the SKR investigators.