Putin has started the spring draft in the Russian Federation. 150,000 Russians will join the army

In Russia, regular military conscription will continue from April 1 to July 15. They plan to draft 150,000 Russians.

What is known about the spring draft in Russia

Currently, new rules for conscription are already in effect in Russia — citizens aged 18 to 30 will now be subject to conscription (previously it was up to 27).

However, those who turn 27 before the end of 2023 and those who are already 28 or 29 years old will not be drafted.

Last year, during the spring recruitment campaign, Russia managed to recruit about 147,000 people. Term military service in Russia lasts 12 months.

The Russian media wrote that they are actively trying to convince soldiers during their military service to enter into contracts with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation so that they join the hostilities against Ukraine.

The law on changing the conscription age in Russia entered into force on January 1.

Putin plans to mobilize up to 300,000 Ukrainians in the occupied territories

As reported by the Telegram channel "TSAPLIENKO_UKRAINE FIGHTS", he has a document that reveals the new plans of the head of the Kremlin. It was shared by one of the Ukrainian special services.

It is noted that this order has been circulating among the employees of the Military Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation operating in the occupied territory of the Kherson region for the past few days.

Order of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation No. 124 dated 06.03.2023 "On the additional conscription of citizens for military service on mobilization" is indicated as a document "For official use".