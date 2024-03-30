The Russian Federation has started a new wave of forced "mobilization" in the occupied Luhansk region

The Russian occupiers started the so-called spring wave of "mobilization" on the territory of the Luhansk region.

As the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Artem Lysohor reported, men born in 1994-2006 are subject to compulsory "drafting".

Those who have turned 18 in the past or current year will be found quickly, because the personal data of young occupiers have been collected during these two years, in particular, through educational institutions. Their whereabouts are known, said Lysohor. Share

The head of the OVA added that the occupying Ministry of Internal Affairs of the "LPR" received an order to take all necessary measures to establish the whereabouts of citizens who ignore military commissars.

Putin plans to mobilize up to 300,000 Ukrainians in the occupied territories

As reported by the Telegram channel "TSAPLIENKO_UKRAINE FIGHTS", he has a document that reveals the new plans of the head of the Kremlin. It was shared by one of the Ukrainian special services.

It is noted that this order has been circulating among the employees of the Military Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation operating in the occupied territory of the Kherson region for the past few days.

Order of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation No. 124 dated 06.03.2023 "On additional conscription of citizens for military service on mobilization" is indicated as a document "For official use".