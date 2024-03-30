The Russian Federation has started a new wave of forced "mobilization" in the occupied Luhansk region

The Russian occupiers started the so-called spring wave of "mobilization" on the territory of the Luhansk region.
The occupiers of the Russian Federation in the Luhansk region hold a spring "draft"
As the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Artem Lysohor reported, men born in 1994-2006 are subject to compulsory "drafting".
The head of the OVA added that the occupying Ministry of Internal Affairs of the "LPR" received an order to take all necessary measures to establish the whereabouts of citizens who ignore military commissars.
Putin plans to mobilize up to 300,000 Ukrainians in the occupied territories
As reported by the Telegram channel "TSAPLIENKO_UKRAINE FIGHTS", he has a document that reveals the new plans of the head of the Kremlin. It was shared by one of the Ukrainian special services.
It is noted that this order has been circulating among the employees of the Military Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation operating in the occupied territory of the Kherson region for the past few days.
Order of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation No. 124 dated 06.03.2023 "On additional conscription of citizens for military service on mobilization" is indicated as a document "For official use".