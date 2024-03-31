According to the analysts of the Center of National Resistance, Russian war criminals from the Russian army are preparing to mobilize Ukrainian teenagers in the occupied territories.

What is known about the intentions of the Russian army to mobilize teenagers in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Analysts note that in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the Kremlin invaders have already collected the so-called "conscription documents" from local teenagers.

In addition, the invaders are preparing to recruit young people living in the eastern regions and Crimea into the army.

Recruiting residents of captured territories is a violation of international law, which the Russian Federation once again ignores, analysts of the Central Intelligence Agency emphasize. Share

Now the occupiers promise that "conscripts" will allegedly not be sent to the service, but the practice is completely different — teenagers are then recruited to sign a contract with the Russian Army, and already as "volunteers" they are thrown to the front.

The enemy pays special attention to the recruitment of those who have debts, the CNS notes. Share

What is known about the massive losses of the Russian army in the south of Ukraine

According to the spokeswoman of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, about 60-70% of the personnel of the assault groups of the Russian occupiers do not return from the Krynok district on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.

If the entire situation is arranged in the Zaporozhye direction — from the landscape to the accumulation of troops in order to conduct regular assaults. In the Kherson direction, where in the Krynok area the enemy has been unsuccessfully trying to knock our troops out of the bridgehead for many months, they have a difficult situation with the formation of assault units here, Humenyuk emphasized. Share

According to her, the Russian invaders are forced to transfer reserves from the deep rear and from the third line of defense.