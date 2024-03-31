According to the analysts of the Center of National Resistance, Russian war criminals from the Russian army are preparing to mobilize Ukrainian teenagers in the occupied territories.
What is known about the intentions of the Russian army to mobilize teenagers in the occupied territories of Ukraine
Analysts note that in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the Kremlin invaders have already collected the so-called "conscription documents" from local teenagers.
In addition, the invaders are preparing to recruit young people living in the eastern regions and Crimea into the army.
Now the occupiers promise that "conscripts" will allegedly not be sent to the service, but the practice is completely different — teenagers are then recruited to sign a contract with the Russian Army, and already as "volunteers" they are thrown to the front.
What is known about the massive losses of the Russian army in the south of Ukraine
According to the spokeswoman of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, about 60-70% of the personnel of the assault groups of the Russian occupiers do not return from the Krynok district on the left bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region.
According to her, the Russian invaders are forced to transfer reserves from the deep rear and from the third line of defense.
