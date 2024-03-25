The Russian army continues unsuccessful attempts to capture Chasiv Yar

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War note that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is currently trying to advance towards Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

Is Chasiv Yar threatened by capture or encirclement by Russian Army

According to ISW analysts, during the coming months, the city near Bakhmut, around which a new line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was created, is not in danger of being captured by the enemy or encircled.

It is noted that the limited offensive operation of the Russian occupiers in the Bakhmut region has been ongoing since November 2023.

The goal of this hostile offensive, as analysts note, is to regain lost positions as a result of last year's counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Robotynoye region of the Zaporizhzhia region and the capture of Chasovoy Yar near Bakhmut.

Analysts emphasize that Russian military personnel describe the Russian occupiers' military actions as creating the conditions for the capture of Chasiv Yar.

At the same time, the ISW refused to publish or describe the existing images of the nature of the fighting in the Chasiv Yar area.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military has built a powerful ring defense around the city.

Analysts assume that the Russian invaders will try to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military.

It is also noted that the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation planned to transfer additional forces to the Chasiv Yar area from the Avdiiv direction in mid-February.

However, the possibility of exploiting tactical vulnerabilities directly west of Avdiivka prompted the Russians to maintain the pace of offensive actions on this part of the front.

Analysts also note that this could also significantly prevent the Russian command from concentrating additional forces in the Bakhmut direction.

What is known about the general situation at the front

ISW analysts draw attention to the recent advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the area of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and southwest of Donetsk.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is holding positions near Orlivka in the Avdiivka direction.

It is noted that during March 24, positional battles continued on the line Kupiansk — Svatove — Kreminna.

In particular, hostilities occurred in the area of Synkivka, near Terny and Yampolivka, and in Serebryansk Forestry and Bilogorivka.

In addition, analysts pay attention to the advance of the occupying forces of the Russian army to the south of Bohdanivka, to the northwest of Bakhmut and to the north of Klishchiivka.

According to the АFU General Staff information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near Rozdolivka, Vesele, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

In addition, geolocation footage indicates that the Russian army recently advanced west of Tonenko.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces are holding positions on the western outskirts of Orlivka, despite information about the advance of the occupiers to the west of this settlement.

At the same time, analysts note that there was a slight advance of the occupiers to the south of Novomykhailivka.

Positional battles continue on the administrative border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Positional battles also continued in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to information from Ukrainian and Russian sources, fighting continued near Robotyne and Verbove.

At the same time, Russian media bloggers assured that the invaders had advanced up to two kilometers northwest of Verbove during the last few days.

According to Ukrainian officials, on March 24, Russian infantrymen unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region.