Analysts of the DeepState project declare an extremely difficult situation for the Ukrainian military in the area of Chasovoy Yar in Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the area of Chasovoy Yar

Analysts with reference to the 67th separate mechanized brigade note that active fighting continues along the railway tracks to the east of Chasovoy Yar.

DeepState emphasizes that the Russian occupiers are conducting waves of attacks along almost the entire line of defense.

Their goal is obvious — to go along the ridge into Chasovy Yar. The enemy takes advantage of a lack of means of destruction and an advantage in manpower and equipment. The situation is slowly but surely worsening, analysts emphasize.

What is known about the successes of the Ukrainian military in the south

According to the representatives of the Defense Forces of the South, during the day in the Orikhov region of the Zaporizhia region and on the left bank in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than a hundred units of military equipment of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

In particular, among the destroyed weapons are three anti-aircraft missile complexes — portable, "Strila-10" and "Tunguska".

On the left bank of the Dnieper, the occupiers attempted two unsuccessful assaults on our positions in the Krynyk area of the Kherson region, and also carried out four assaults near Robotyny in Zaporizhzhia. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their original positions. Our fighters continue to carry out comprehensive measures to maintain and strengthen positions, — emphasize the representatives of the Southern Defense Forces.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military inflicts well-aimed strikes on the locations of enemy equipment and personnel, firing positions and rear support facilities.

The losses of the Russian occupiers in the Orichiv and Kherson directions amounted to 124 occupants and 104 units of weapons and military equipment.

Among the destroyed:

RSZV "Grad",

18 guns,

8 mortars,

2 flame grenade launchers,

anti-tank missile complex

2 portable EW stations,

2 UAV control antennas,

3 UAV control stations,

reconnaissance UAV,

communication tower,

radio equipment,

58 units of armored vehicles,

3 aerial photography stations

2 more combat supply points and a dugout, as well as the location of enemy personnel, were destroyed, the representatives of the Southern Defense Forces added.

