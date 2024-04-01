DIU says Kremlin actively prepares for confrontation with Europe after "Putin's election"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) noted that the Russian Federation's intentions towards Ukraine have not changed after "Putin's election", and active preparations for a possible confrontation with Europe have already begun at the level of statements.
Russian plans regarding Ukraine and Europe
The DIU representative, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the plans and strategy of the Russian Federation's actions about Ukraine have remained unchanged — it is, first of all, about the complete occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
According to him, after the March farce, which is called "elections" in Moscow, Putin will focus on continuing aggressive policy.
Will anything change for Ukraine if Putin disappears
According to Kyrylo Budanov, the DIU chief, nothing will change quickly.
Budanov noted that even if Russia apologises, no one will believe it.
