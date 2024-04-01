DIU says Kremlin actively prepares for confrontation with Europe after "Putin's election"
DIU says Kremlin actively prepares for confrontation with Europe after "Putin's election"

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kremlin
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) noted that the Russian Federation's intentions towards Ukraine have not changed after "Putin's election", and active preparations for a possible confrontation with Europe have already begun at the level of statements.

Russian plans regarding Ukraine and Europe

The DIU representative, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the plans and strategy of the Russian Federation's actions about Ukraine have remained unchanged — it is, first of all, about the complete occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

We can see this from the active assault actions conducted by the Russian Federation, Skibitskyi said.

According to him, after the March farce, which is called "elections" in Moscow, Putin will focus on continuing aggressive policy.

He passed this next stage of direct holding of power and will now solve the tasks facing him concerning Ukraine and beyond. At the level of statements, active preparation for a possible confrontation with Europe in general, NATO, and the USA has already begun. All efforts will now be focused on this.

Vadym Skibitskyi

Vadym Skibitskyi

DIU representative

Will anything change for Ukraine if Putin disappears

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the DIU chief, nothing will change quickly.

Society is pumped to hate the collective West and Ukraine. Even if a person appears now and says: "You know, let's stop!", even if everything stopped — this hatred will have a serious impact on all decision-making for many years, because they will all proceed from the position that they are enemies.

Budanov noted that even if Russia apologises, no one will believe it.

These are irreversible processes that have already taken place in society. It takes years and work.

