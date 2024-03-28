DIU says Putin won't use propaganda about Ukraine's involvement in Moscow concert hall terrorist attack

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) notes that Putin's regime is unlikely to use propaganda about Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to intensify the war.

How can Putin use the terrorist attack in the Crocus Concert Hall against Ukraine in the future?

Putin and Putin's Russia are waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, using the entire arsenal, except weapons of mass destruction. Our critical objects of civil infrastructure, energy, cultural objects, social sphere, and medicine are being destroyed. Hundreds, thousands of such objects were destroyed by Putin's missiles and drones. Putin's tanks are killing our civilians and our defenders. What kind of escalation can we talk about now? Andriy Yusov DIU Representative

According to intelligence, the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow will be used by the Kremlin regime to increase mobilisation, and will also try to change the image of Russia from an aggressor to a victim.

But neither Putin, nor Lavrov, nor Shoigu, nor other killers are exactly like the victims. Putin remains the biggest and main terrorist in the world together with his regime and the leaders of this regime, Yusov added. Share

The DIU representative also noted that Moscow's inability to prevent a terrorist attack is a complete collapse of Putin's power model in the eyes of voters. According to Yusov, dictator Vladimir Putin has demonstrated to everyone, even his entourage, that he is not capable of controlling the situation in the country

The Kremlin wants to portray Ukraine and the West as terrorists in the eyes of Russians.

According to American analysts, dictator Putin may well be aiming to take advantage of broader social fears and anger among Russians after the Crocus City Hall attack by portraying Ukraine, the US and the West as imminent terrorist threats.

The Kremlin likely hopes that the perception of Ukrainian and Western involvement in the Crocus City Hall attack will increase domestic support for the war in Ukraine, and Russian officials may invoke a broader understanding of what they consider terrorism to continue to portray Ukrainians as terrorists, and the West as a sponsor of terrorism. Share

In addition, the USA warns that the Russian Federation may still officially accuse Ukraine of organising the Crocus City Hall attack.