DIU says Putin won't use propaganda about Ukraine's involvement in Moscow concert hall terrorist attack

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) notes that Putin's regime is unlikely to use propaganda about Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow to intensify the war.
How can Putin use the terrorist attack in the Crocus Concert Hall against Ukraine in the future?
According to intelligence, the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow will be used by the Kremlin regime to increase mobilisation, and will also try to change the image of Russia from an aggressor to a victim.
The DIU representative also noted that Moscow's inability to prevent a terrorist attack is a complete collapse of Putin's power model in the eyes of voters. According to Yusov, dictator Vladimir Putin has demonstrated to everyone, even his entourage, that he is not capable of controlling the situation in the country
The Kremlin wants to portray Ukraine and the West as terrorists in the eyes of Russians.
According to American analysts, dictator Putin may well be aiming to take advantage of broader social fears and anger among Russians after the Crocus City Hall attack by portraying Ukraine, the US and the West as imminent terrorist threats.
In addition, the USA warns that the Russian Federation may still officially accuse Ukraine of organising the Crocus City Hall attack.
Such a scenario is possible if other information operations of the Kremlin do not have the desired effect
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-