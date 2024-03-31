The Russian occupiers are building a railway on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. It can be a problem for Ukraine.

Russian railways on occupied territory can be a problem

Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov on the air of the telethon

Russia has actually been building a railway for over a year to connect with our southern temporarily occupied territories. This process is almost complete, and it could be a serious problem for us. Kyrylo Budanov Head of GUR

At the same time, Budanov hinted that the Ukrainian troops will be able to cope with the land part of the railway, which is being built by the occupiers.

We have experience in this, and it is much easier than the issue of the Crimean bridge. Share

The occupiers are building a railway from the occupied territories to the Russian Federation

In November 2023, Gauleiter of Zaporizhzhia Yevhen Balytsky announced the construction of a railway from Rostov-on-Don through Mariupol and Berdyansk to Crimea.

According to British intelligence, a new railway branch with a length of almost 60 km south of Donetsk was under construction for eight months.

However, this railway passes through a territory vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes.

On March 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the construction of a railway line from Rostov to Crimea.

He said that the first section of the railway will supposedly restore access to Berdyansk.