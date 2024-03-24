Russians continue the construction of the railway to occupied Berdyansk — British intelligence

The Russian regime is building a railway in the occupied territories of Ukraine. But according to intelligence, it is vulnerable to Ukraine's high-precision strikes.

British intelligence explained why the Russian Federation is building a railway to Berdyansk

According to intelligence, on March 18, Vladimir Putin announced the construction of a railway line from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia through the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Crimea.

According to Putin, the first section of the railway supposedly restores access to Berdyansk.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 24 March 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/LUNXKX1nPb #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/MTpWwE65AL — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 24, 2024

However, British intelligence points out that the existing railway passes through an area that is vulnerable to Ukraine's long-range precision strike systems.

The new railway branch to the south of Donetsk, with a length of almost 60 km, was built for eight months.

It is almost certainly one of the largest infrastructure projects that Russia has undertaken in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and restores the railway connection that was interrupted by the fighting outside Donetsk, the summary says. Share

At the same time, intelligence believes that one of the goals of the Russian Federation will be to support activity in Mariupol. The British Ministry of Defense said that the Russians will probably want to restore Azovstal and other facilities that they destroyed in 2022.

What is known about the plans of the Russian Federation to build a railway from the occupied territories to Crimea

In October of last year, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov warned about Russia's plans to build a railway to Crimea from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to the enemy's plan, it should pass from Rostov-on-Don through the temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Berdyansk and Melitopol near the coast of the Sea of Azov to Crimea.

This information appeared after the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked the Crimean Bridge, which disrupted its operation.

According to Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the railway connection with Crimea, which Russia is building in the occupied territories of Ukraine, is an important goal.