The Baltic countries call on NATO to provide Ukraine with a clear path to membership
The Baltic countries call on NATO to provide Ukraine with a clear path to membership

NATO and Ukraine flags
Source:  The Telegraph

Diplomats of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Great Britain issued a joint material calling on NATO to provide Ukraine with a clear path to membership in the Alliance.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia call on NATO to create a roadmap for Ukraine's membership

It is noted that the authors of the material are the ambassador of Estonia Villjar Lubi, the ambassador of Latvia Evita Burmistre and the temporary attorney of Lithuania Lina Zygmantaite.

Diplomats of the Baltic countries note that after 20 years since they became members of the Alliance, their countries are currently in a paradoxical situation, since they have never had such powerful security guarantees, but they feel a real threat against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

The ambassadors also drew attention to the important contribution that their countries made during the 20 years of membership in the Alliance.

The diplomats emphasized that their countries invest more than 2% of GDP in NATO's defense capability and are the leaders in the amount of aid to Ukraine in accordance with the size of their own economies.

NATO has become stronger, but so have the ambitions of our adversaries. Russia is the biggest threat to Euro-Atlantic security, so it is impossible to allow Russia to win the war against Ukraine, the diplomats note in their own material.

How the accession of Ukraine will increase NATO's defense capabilities

They noted that they want Ukraine to join NATO as soon as possible.

As a battle-hardened ally, Ukraine will make a very significant contribution to our security. A clear path to Ukraine's membership should be a priority at the summit in Washington this summer, the ambassadors of the Baltic states emphasize.

The ambassadors also called for an absolutely serious assessment of the risks in the event of an attack by Russia on their states.

We agree with intelligence estimates that the acute strategic challenge to our defense and deterrence could come in less than three years, perhaps sooner. With our location on the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea, we have few natural barriers and nowhere to retreat...We and our allies must be ready to respond quickly, decisively and effectively to all types of threats. And for this we need even faster decision-making procedures in NATO and other formats. It is also necessary for all NATO members to invest in their forces and armaments so that the Alliance's new defense plans become a reality. The policy of containing Russia is not an option, it is a necessity. It is time for the Alliance to be proactive in creating strategic dilemmas for Russia. We, border states, raise the level of our game, we are ready to protect every piece of our land and every person. NATO should do the same. NATO needs strong leadership, and it is important that the United Kingdom also shows a strong position in this context, the article emphasizes.

